JD(S) To Rope In Poll Strategist Prashant Kishor To Plan Revival Of Party: Sources

In a new development, the JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy is planning to hold talks with election strategist Prashant Kishor to plan the revival of the party, revealed sources on Thursday. According to the top party sources, the JD(S) leadership is yet to hold discussions with Kishor, however, they will be meeting after the date is finalied.

Speaking to PTI, Kumaraswamy stated that there is nothing wrong in taking help in the interest of the party. He said, "We can take advice from such people to build and organise the party. We have already begun work towards organising the party from the grassroots level, and it will get a boost after the national level meeting of the party on February 10 and 11."

During the 2018 Assembly elections, the JD(S) had bagged only 37 seats, after which it came to power in alliance with the Congress. Party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was also defeated in the parliamentary polls.

RJD invites Kishor

A few months ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday invited poll strategist Prashant Kishor to join his party. Speaking about the JD(S) expelling Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma, Yadav contended that the JDU leadership had used Kishor and Pavan Varma for its political gain and sacked them when their services were no longer required.

Kishor, Varma expelled

Amid tiffs with JDU chief Nitish Kumar on the party's support to the amended Citizenship Act, on Wednesday, the party expelled both Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma. While Varma had sought an "ideological clarification" from the Bihar CM, Kishor dared JDU chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to retain the seat of CM in Bihar. The decision to expel Kishor came a day after Kumar asked him to be in limits if he chooses to be in the party. Kishor responded by calling Kumar a liar.

Kishor then took to Twitter thanked Nitish Kumar, saying "God Bless you".

Thank you @NitishKumar. My best wishes to you to retain the chair of Chief Minister of Bihar. God bless you.🙏🏼 — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 29, 2020

