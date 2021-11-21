Health Min Mandaviya To Hold Meeting To Discuss Vaccination Efforts In Key States & UTs

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting on Monday to review the progress of COVID-19 vaccination in North-Eastern states Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland as well as Puducherry, as per the official sources. The meeting is conducted in a bid to address the worrying first dose coverage in the aforementioned areas, which is less than 70%, as per the Ministry of Health. An official source said, "Mandaviya will hold a meeting to review the progress and planning of COVID-19 vaccination in Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Puducherry on Monday where the first dose coverage is less than 70%. The aim is to encourage vaccination there.”

According to the government data on Sunday, the first dose coverage recorded 56.7% in Meghalaya, 54.2% in Manipur, 49% in Nagaland and 65.7% in Puducherry. The government has launched a new month-long initiative named ‘Har Ghar Dastak' campaign to vaccinate people from door to door. This campaign will provide people with both first and second doses of vaccines. The officials also informed that more than 12 crore people have gotten their second dose after the expiry of the prescribed interval between the two jabs.

The current vaccination and Covid-19 situation

The government data portrayed that at least 82% of the eligible population in India have received the first dose of the vaccine and 43% have been fully vaccinated. The total number of COVID-19 vaccinations in the country has crossed 116.50 crore through 1,20,41,157 sessions. Over the last 24 hours, India reported 10,488 new cases of coronavirus along with 313 deaths. As per the Union Health Ministry on Sunday, there were a total of 12,329 discharges in the last 24 hours, bringing the total recovery rate to roughly 98.29%, the highest since March 2020, and total recoveries data to 3,39,22,037. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the number of active COVID-19 cases in India is now 1,22,714, which is the lowest in 532 days. The number of deaths in the country remains 4,65,662. As per the Ministry of Health data, the active caseload is less than 1% of total patients, currently at 0.36% - the lowest since March 2020. For the last 48 days, the daily positivity rate has been less than 2%. Furthermore, the weekly positive rate, which is 0.94%, is less than 2% for the last 58 days.

(With PTI inputs)