Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Affirms AIIMS Is 'lighthouse' Of India's Health Sector

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar attended the Foundation Day of the AII India Institute of Medical Sciences. AIIMS director Randeep Guleria was also present at the event. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said while addressing the event, “AIIMS is the 'lighthouse' of the health sector. People have faith in it, which is why state-wise demands were also raised.”

He further announced that the country is setting up even more institutes under the name of AIIMS. He said, “Today inauguration work of 22 AIIMS is underway.” Dr Guleria said, "We're involved and training and capacity-building for COVID-19 in case there is a third wave. In continuation of our achievements in the last three years, AIIMS Delhi has again been ranked as No. 1 Medical College in the country.”

The Union Health Minister also said that the change in the health care system is down to the Prime Minister as he wanted to provide people with affordable solutions during a health crisis. He said, “It was not a tradition in the country to combine health and development but PM Modi did it with his vision of Healthy India.” He further said that the health budget has been significantly increased. Mansukh Mandaviya said in a statement, “We increased the health budget to Rs 2.40 lakh crores.”

Details about new AIIMS campuses

It was announced earlier this year that there will be 14 new AIIMS medical schools across the country and a total of 22 new AIIMS will be built in India. Almost six institutes are already functional and the other 16 are at different stages of construction. However, most of them would be functional by the end of the year. AIIMS Awantipura will take the longest time as it will be completed by 2025. By placing AIIMS, considered as the most prestigious medical school in the country, in remote areas across the country, it will allow the region to progress as people will have access to their medical services. People travel from all around the country to visit the traditional AIIMS for treatment; however, soon, people will not have to compete for treatment.

(with ANI inputs)

