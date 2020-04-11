Health Ministry Claims Lockdown, Social Distancing Led To Lesser Cases; Gives Ballpark

The Centre on Saturday said had the government not taken adequate measures to contain the spread of coronavirus then the country would have witnessed 8.2 lakh cases by now. Addressing the daily press briefing on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in India, Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Saturday, informed that India's tally has risen to 7447 cases of which 642 have recovered.

The Union Health Ministry said that lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID-19.

"The Lockdown and containment measures are important to fight COVID-19. If we had not taken any measures then we might have had 8.2 lakh cases at this time," said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.

He highlighted that the estimation is a result of the statistical analysis and it is not an ICMR study.

"It is a statistical rate of growth based analysis. It is not an ICMR study. Before the nationwide lockdown, the rate of growth in cases was 28.9 per cent and if we had not announced nationwide lockdown but followed the usual preventive methods only, then we might have had 45,000 cases at this time," he said.

Aggarwal said that the government is following twin measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Here are highlights of the briefing:

Health Ministry: 'Containment policy & action plan is the focus'

7447 cases, 642 recovered - 1035 cases in 24 hours, total deaths - 239

India’s response to COVID19 has been proactive. We have followed a graded approach.

There are 586 COVID19 dedicated hospitals and more than 1 lakh isolation beds in the country

Centre assures that there is no shortage of HCQ today. We had a projection of 1 crore tablets and we have enough quantity.

On Saturday, PM Modi has interacted with all state CMs to decide if the nationwide lockdown needs to be extended. While the Centre is yet to make a formal announcement, confirming the lockdown extension, sources state that several state Chief Ministers like Udhhav Thackeray (Maharashtra), Kejriwal (Delhi) and Punjab have backed extending the lockdown. The Prime Minister has issued a 21-day countrywide lockdown starting from 23 March to April 15 and the Finance Minister has announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore package under the 'PM Gareeb Kalyan Scheme'.

