Health Ministry Clarifies Saudi Arabia Returnee Who Died Didn't Have COVID-19

Amid the deadly novel Coronavirus breakout, West Bengal Special Secretary (Health) Sanjeeva Kumar on Monday stated that an individual who died on Sunday with suspected symptoms of Coronavirus had tested negative for the disease. The individual was admitted to the isolation ward of a Murshidabad hospital after he was diagnosed with fever, cold, and cough following his return from Saudi Arabia. The clarification by the Health Ministry states that there has been no death due to Coronavirus in India so far. Meanwhile, 43 individuals have been infected with the virus in India.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Coronavirus

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday spoke about the Coronavirus outbreak after meeting Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. According to him, not just the government, but the people are also very cautious about it.

Speaking about the government's role in stopping the virus from spreading, he said, "In the coming time, our aim is to stop the spreading of the virus. We are seeing that those who have a travel history are the ones who are infected. Whoever is coming in contact with them, are being tested and treated. In Delhi, we will create awareness on a big scale by making announcements through loudspeakers. We will also distribute pamphlets. Both the governments will work together on this."

India's Coronavirus count rises

On Monday, the government revealed that positive cases of the novel Coronavirus in India had soared up to 43 after new cases were reported from across India including a three-year-old child. Four new cases emerged from Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Jammu, which reported one positive case each raising the number to 43. Apart from this, 15 people are under observation for the virus in Maharashtra, however, no positive cases have been detected yet.

The 43 that have been tested for the novel Coronavirus have been found positive from the 3,003 samples that were tested in the country. Out of these, 40 are active cases, the initial three which were reported from Kerala have been treated and discharged. The Health Ministry has advised people against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of Coronavirus in the country.

Coronavirus outbreak

According to the latest reports, has claimed more than 3,800 lives across the globe and has infected over 1,09,000 people around the world since it first broke out in December 2019. While most of the cases are from Hubei province of China and the city of Wuhan (the epicentre of the outbreak), other countries including Iran, Italy, Japan, and the Philippines have also reported deaths related to novel Coronavirus.

First detected in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei Province of China, the virus outbreak has now spread across 20 countries since December 2019. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the virus as COVID-19.

