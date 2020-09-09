Health Ministry: COVID-19 Fatality Rate Declining, 5 States Account For 70% Of Cases

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 8 said that COVID-19 mortality rate in India is declining. Earlier, the death rate was 2.15%, but now it stands at 1.70%. Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhusan said, “The case fatality rate is continuously declining. It was at 2.15% in the first week of August, now it stands at 1.70%." While addressing a press conference he shared latest developments related to COVID-19, the Ministry of Health said that 5 states in the country account for the most number of cases and deaths.

#IndiaFightsCorona



India has progressively maintained a low Case Fatality Rate (1.7% today, compared to global average of 3.28%).

The aim is to achieve a national CFR of less than 1%.



There are 17 States/UTs that are even today reporting mortality figures lower than 1%.

India's mortality rate is decreasing

MoHFW said that five states- Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have approximately 62% of the total COVID-19 cases in India. He also said that these five states also account for 70% of all the COVID-19 deaths in the country. Rajesh Bhusan said in a statement, “There are 14 states and Union Territories that have less than 5000 COVID-19 cases. 28 states/UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70%.”

India's battle against COVID-19

As per the COVID-19 reports by the Ministry of Health Country's COVID-19 deaths per million population is 53 which is among the lowest across the world. India witnessed a sudden spike with fresh cases in 24 hours after over 90,000 cases were reported on Sunday and Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in India is 42,80,422 out of which 33,23,950 people have recovered and 72,775 have died.

According to the latest report shared by MOHFW in the past 24 hours 75809 new cases, 73521 recoveries and 1133 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active COVID-19 cases in India are 8,83,697. In less than a month, India's COVID-19 tally mark increased to 40 lakh while it 20 lakh until August 7.

As the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing, India has also been working a lot to improve the health facilities in the hospitals treating COVID patients. Plasma Banks have also been set up across the country so that more lives can be saved. A few days ago, the central government had also provided ventilators for the treatment. The hospitals are being directed to keep up with the best practices, the only more and more people will recover from infection.

With a record 68,584 patients recuperating from the coronavirus infection in a day, India's COVID-19 recoveries have surged to 29,70,492 pushing the recovery rate to over 77 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on September 3. Focus on improved and effective clinical treatment in hospitals, supervised home isolation, use of non-invasive oxygen support, improved ambulance services for ferrying patients for prompt and timely treatment, upgrading clinical management skills of doctors treating COVID-19 patients, use of steroids and anti-coagulants, etc., have together resulted in seamless efficient patient management, the ministry said.

