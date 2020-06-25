'India's COVID Recovery Rate Surges To 57.43% With 13012 More Recoveries': Health Ministry

With 13,012 patients recovering from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, India's recovery rate soared to 57.43%. Currently, there are 4,73,105 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 2,71,697 patients have been discharged while 14,894 fatalities have been reported. There are 1,86,514 active COVID-19 cases in the country at present.

The Ministry of Health stated that the testing facilities across the country had been significantly ramped up with a total of 1007 diagnostic labs which comprises 734 in the government sector and 273 in the private sector. 2,07,871 tests out of the overall 75,60,782 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. India has recorded 33.39 COVID-19 cases per lakh population as compared to the global average of 120.21 cases per lakh population. Moreover, the country has witnessed 1.06 deaths per lakh population, which is among the lowest in the world. The world average stands at 6.24 deaths per lakh population.

Union Health Minister launches app

Earlier in the day, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan launched the Indian Red Cross Society's 'eBloodServices' mobile app. It has been developed by the E-Raktkosh team of Centre for Development of Advanced Computing. According to the Union Minister, 4 units of blood can be requisitioned through this app at a time and the blood bank shall wait for 12 hours for the person to collect it. He added that this app would benefit people who require blood at a juncture when India is facing the COVID-19 crisis. On this occasion, Dr.Harsh Vardhan praised all voluntary blood donors who donated blood during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Central team to visit three states

Amid criticism about the handling of the COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Telangana, a Central team led by Lav Aggarwal- the Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health will visit these states from June 26-29. The team shall interact with the state officials and coordinate with them to strengthen the ongoing efforts for the management of COVID-19. While Maharashtra and Gujarat have seen a rising number of novel coronavirus cases, Telangana's COVID-19 fight has drawn flak for the lack of enough testing.

