Health Ministry Issues Guidelines For COVID Vaccination Of Children & Booster Dose Rollout

Image: PTI/ANI
Two days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a COVID-19 vaccination drive for teenagers and booster dose for healthcare workers and those above 60 years of age and with comorbidities, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday has issued guidelines for vaccinations.
In a statement, the health ministry informed only "Covaxin" will be available for children in the age-group 15-18 years. The vaccination for them will begin on January 3, 2022.
The healthcare and frontline workers can take a precaution dose or booster dose after nine months of receiving the second dose.
"As a matter of abundant precaution, for those Health Care Workers (HCWs) & Front Line Workers (FLWs) who have received two doses, another dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be provided from 10th January 2022. The prioritization and sequencing of this precaution dose would be based on the completion of 9 months i.e. 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose," the government said.
Similarly, the nine-month gap is mandatory for taking booster doses for those above 6- years of age with comorbidities. "All citizens irrespective of their income status are entitled to free COVID-19 vaccination at Govt. Vaccination Centres. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use Private Hospitals’ Vaccination Centres," Centre said.
The government also announced changes made in the CoWIN platform before the initiation of vaccination for teenagers and the booster dose. Healthcare workers and citizens aged 60 years or above can access the vaccination for booster dose through their existing CoWIN account.