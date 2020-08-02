COVID-19: Health Ministry Issues New Guidelines For International Travel; Details Here

The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on Sunday issued detailed COVID-19 guidelines for international passengers arriving into India with effect from August 8. As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry, all travellers would need to submit a self-declaration form on the government's online portal-- http://newdelhiairport.in at least 72 hrs before scheduled travel.

Along with this, they would need to give an undertaking wherein they accept to willingly undergo mandatory quarantine for a period of 14 days--with 7-days paid isolation and if found negative, a 7-day home quarantine post the institutionalised isolation.

"Only for compelling reasons/ cases of human distress such as pregnancy, death in the family, serious illness, and parents with children less than 10 years of age, home quarantine may be permitted for 14 days" read the Health Ministry's guidelines, adding that all exemptions would need to be requested 72 hours before scheduled travel.

The Ministry stated that exemptions from isolation would also be given to all travellers who possess a negative RT-PCR test report on arrival, conducted 96 hours prior to the journey, a copy of which passengers would also need to submit on the portal for authentication.

Apart from that, all passengers would need to agree to the mandatory health and hygiene protocols of the country upon arrival. Social distancing would be followed at all points, and thermal screening would be carried out at entry and exit points.

The Health Ministry also stated that apart from these broad guidelines, states would be allowed to formulate their own guidelines for quarantine and isolation of passengers upon arrival.

Read: Ensure Equitable Distribution Of 'investigational Therapy' Drugs: Health Ministry To DCGI

Read: Saudi Arabia: Health Ministry Says No Coronavirus Cases Recorded Among Pilgrims

Ministry of Health & Family Welfare issues new guidelines for international passengers arriving into India, which will come in force from 12:01 am on August 8.



All travellers should submit self-declaration form on https://t.co/Ms9U7ZnJPf at least 72 hrs before scheduled travel. pic.twitter.com/3GyOQabugq — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2020

Read: Over 10 Lakh Recovered COVID Patients, 1.9 Times Of Active Cases: Health Ministry

Read: India's COVID-19 Fatality Rate Declining Progressively, Total Recoveries 9.88 Lakh: Health Ministry