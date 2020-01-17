Health Ministry Issues Travel Advisory For All Visiting China Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, January 17, has issued a travel advisory for people visiting China due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. In the statement, the health ministry directed all the travellers travelling to China to monitor their health closely. It said, "Travelers have been asked to follow simple public health measures and maintain a good standard of hygiene."

The ministry has further advised travellers that if they feel sick on the flight while returning back to India, they should inform the airline's crew about the illness, wear a mask, follow the instructions given by the airport officer, and not come in close contact with any person. It has also been reported that the Health Ministry is monitoring the situation in India in collaboration with WHO.

The Ministry's statement on the virus

In its statement, the ministry said, "An infection with a novel coronavirus has been reported from China. Till 11 January, 41 confirmed cases have been reported so far, of which one has died. Only travel-related cases have been reported (one each) in Thailand and Japan. The clinical signs and symptoms are mainly fever with a few patients having difficulty in breathing."

Furthermore, the statement said, "The mode of transmission is unclear as of now. However, so far there is little evidence of significant human-to-human transmission. Although as per the World Health Organisation's risk assessment the risk for global spread has been stated as low, as a matter of abundant precaution."

About the Coronavirus

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Coronaviruses are transmitted between animals and people. WHO stated that "detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans."

WHO further stated that common signs of the virus include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath, and breathing difficulties. Further, in severe cases, the infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure or can even prove to be fatal.

Speaking about the preventions, WHO said that regular hand washing, covering mouth and nose when coughing and sneezing, thoroughly cooking meat and eggs, avoiding close contact with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing is necessary.

(With ANI inputs. Image credit: AP)