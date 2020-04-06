Health Ministry Issues Waste-handling Guidelines For Those Quarantined At Home Amid Covid

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines regarding handling and disposal of waste generated during the treatment of those infected with coronavirus, including those who are in quarantine at home or in government facilities.
#IndiaFightsCorona#MoHFW has issued Guidelines for Handling, Treatment & Disposal of Waste Generated during Treatment/Diagnosis/Quarantine of #COVID19 patients.
For details, please visit https://t.co/L7xbm8TWu5#Lockdown21 @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan @AshwiniKChoubey @PIB_India
The Health Ministry has stated the following guidelines should be followed:
In terms of disposing of biomedical waste, the government has stated the following:
The guidelines have to be followed by all the stakeholders including isolation wards, quarantine centers, sample collection centers, laboratories, ULBs and common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facilities.
The government's guidelines also cover isolation wards, sample collection laboratories where suspected individuals are tested and the duties of Common Biomedical Waste Treatment Facilities, local bodies, etc
