Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital Declared 'containment Zone' After 30 Staff Test Covid Positive

In the thick of the Coronavirus outbreak, Mumbai's Wockhardt Hospital became the staggering epicenter in the city after a total of 30 doctors and medical staff tested positive for COVID-19 in the span of a week. Subsequently jolting into action, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared the hospital as a containment zone following the positive reports of 26 nurses and 4 doctors.

In the hospital, that has now been sealed now, no one will be allowed to leave or enter the premises unless all patients test negative for the novel virus twice consecutively. Currently, 270 medical staff members are put under quarantine at the hospital, with their samples undergoing testing. Wockhardt Hospital became the epicenter of the virus in Mumbai with a soar of 30 cases, thus taking the tally higher than most BMC wards in the city. Following the grim development, Republic sources informed that the patients currently being treated at Wockhardt Hospital will be moved out.

This comes at a time when the healthcare professions are already facing dire situations, with rising criticism over the lack of provisions for protective medical gear to tackle the viral pandemic. The Congress on Saturday lambasted the government stating that the health professionals were 'risking their lives without proper care' amid the health crisis. The party further noted that the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) manufacturers in India had claimed 'delayed response' from the government to tackle the global pandemic. Sharing multiple news reports through the video, the Congress party further underlined that more doctors and medical staff were getting infected with Coronavirus.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases

On Monday morning, 33 more cases were detected in Maharashtra, taking the state tally up to 781. The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases includes 65 foreign nationals.

