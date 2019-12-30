Heartwarming Video Of Camel Hugging Its Owner Wins Over Netizens

Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda has recently shared a heartwarming video of a camel hugging its owner. The video showcases the exemplary bond between humans and animals. Netizens have showered love on to the clip and made it viral.

Camel showers love on owner's return

In the seven-second video, the camel is seen rounding its long neck around the owner. Nanda explained in his caption that the gesture was made by the animal upon its owner's return after a gap of few days. The pet holds him around its neck to show his happiness on its owner's return. Take a look at the video.

We only have

What we give😊

Camel owner went absent from his herd for few days. On his return love showered on him by one of his camels is the purest love. pic.twitter.com/CYsZybRos3 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 27, 2019

Netizens laud the animal's gesture

The video has been viewed 22.6K times, liked 1.8K times and shared 332 times. Netizens are in awe of the animal's gesture. A user wrote: "Animals deserves love 💞 Even they Return it, Everytime...Unlike us ....Unconditionally...💞". A second user wrote: "Animals are more grateful, reliable and loving than humans.I don't know who coined the term "being human"-there is a lot to learn for humans from animals!". A third added: "I wish humans learned something from animals". (sic) Here are some other reactions:

Sir, It is good to have you caring for our forests. You have a caring heart for animals — Dark_horizon (@Darkhorizon8) December 29, 2019

Animals are really great — Manohar Lal Rai (@ManoharLalRai22) December 30, 2019

I was not wrong when i dreamt of owning an animal park as a possession 🤗🤗🤗. Animals are love. — Sajeev Pillai (@batanahitochata) December 27, 2019

True love — Chandu (@ChanduDarapured) December 29, 2019

