Kuwait: Santa Rides Camel Ahead Of Christmas, Sparks Debate Among Netizens

Rest of the World News

In Kuwait, a man dressed as Santa rode on a camel to a beach ahead of Christmas. The video was shared on Twitter has quickly captured attention of netizens.

Written By Riya Baibhawi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kuwait

Journalist Joyce Karam recently shared a video of Santa Claus arriving on a camel in Kuwait. The caption of the video claimed that Santa arrives in style in Kuwait. The video which was posted on Twitter, shows a man dressed as Santa Claus riding a camel straight to the beach. The ride is are also accompanied by a security officer and he can be seen ringing a bell. Watch it here:

Sparks debate on the internet

The post immediately caught Netizen's attention and sparked a debate about whether tourists should adapt to a country's tradition or just carry their own tradition wherever they travel. One user wrote that he would like to uncover the country's heritage on a visit. while another said that he would carry the basic cultural norms with him. Many people also were amused by the stunt. One user commented that it was a wholesome content while another mocked the Santa saying that he would arrive next year due to the camel's speed.  Catch all the reactions here:

Meanwhile, the annual reindeer festival and Santa’s village at Sam bridge nursery and greenhouses has started in Greenwich. Though the festival is happening from the last 10 years, the Santa arrived in a black Mercedes Benz rather the traditional sledge this year leaving everybody amused. The other people who accompanied him was Greenwich Catholic school principal Patrice Kopas and a 7-year- old, Antonio Vitti.

Published:
