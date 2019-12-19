Kuwait: Santa Rides Camel Ahead Of Christmas, Sparks Debate Among Netizens

Journalist Joyce Karam recently shared a video of Santa Claus arriving on a camel in Kuwait. The caption of the video claimed that Santa arrives in style in Kuwait. The video which was posted on Twitter, shows a man dressed as Santa Claus riding a camel straight to the beach. The ride is are also accompanied by a security officer and he can be seen ringing a bell. Watch it here:

In #Kuwait, Santa Claus arrives in style.



On a 🐪 and straight to the beach: pic.twitter.com/4BhEdM3dSp — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) December 17, 2019

Sparks debate on the internet

The post immediately caught Netizen's attention and sparked a debate about whether tourists should adapt to a country's tradition or just carry their own tradition wherever they travel. One user wrote that he would like to uncover the country's heritage on a visit. while another said that he would carry the basic cultural norms with him. Many people also were amused by the stunt. One user commented that it was a wholesome content while another mocked the Santa saying that he would arrive next year due to the camel's speed. Catch all the reactions here:

i bet he wished traditional dress was swimming shorts and a straw hat — freedom peace equality (@FInchains) December 17, 2019

With Coca Cola colors! — Anas Alhajji (@anasalhajji) December 17, 2019

Kuwait is able to contain all sorts of cultures and customs, furthermore its people are open-minded. As a tourist, on the other hand, if i plan to visit a country, i would like to uncover its own heritage not transport my own one. — Mr.Truth (@QOSAQR) December 18, 2019

Mad Santa Claus 😂 — Zeyad. (@zzx19951) December 18, 2019

Meanwhile, the annual reindeer festival and Santa’s village at Sam bridge nursery and greenhouses has started in Greenwich. Though the festival is happening from the last 10 years, the Santa arrived in a black Mercedes Benz rather the traditional sledge this year leaving everybody amused. The other people who accompanied him was Greenwich Catholic school principal Patrice Kopas and a 7-year- old, Antonio Vitti.