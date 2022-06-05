Heatwave roasts western Odisha, Titilagarh burns at 44.6 degC

Bhubaneswar, Jun 5 (PTI) A blistering heatwave baked parts of western Odisha on Sunday even as people in other regions of the state got some respite due to rain, the Met office said.

At least 13 weather stations recorded a maximum of over 40 degrees Celsius even as the temperatures fell by 1-2 notches in some places due to rainfall on Monday night, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Heatwave prevailed in Bolangir, Boudh, Subarnapur and Bargarh. The conditions are likely to continue in these districts over the next two days, according to a bulletin.

Intense heat scorched Bolangir as the maximum temperature rose to 44.3 degrees Celsius in the district headquarters and 44.6 degrees Celsius in Titilagarh, the highest in the state, a bulletin stated.

Subarnapur recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius, followed by 44.3 in Boudh and 43.7 in Sambalpur. Bargarh and Bhawanipatna recorded 43 degrees Celsius each, while the mercury climbed up to 42.8 in Jharsuguda, three levels above normal, it said.

The temperature in state capital Bhubaneswar dropped by three notches below average to settle at 33.8, while it was 34 degrees Celsius in Cuttack, the department said.

There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the next four-five days, it said.

The weatherman forecast isolated to scattered rain with thunderstorms over the next five days under the influence of an east-west trough and strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal. PTI HMB ACD ACD

