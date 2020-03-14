Delhi Witnesses Mega Downpour And Hailstorm; 'Is This March?,' Ask Thrilled Delhites

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed wild rains and hailstorms which hit the national capital out of the blue, leaving netizens scratching their heads. The Meteorological departments had earlier predicted that western disturbance could cause light showers across North India this week. A warning was also issued by weather authorities which had suggested that light rains might hit the national capital as western disturbance moves from Jammu and Kashmir towards Uttar Pradesh.

Read: Rains Lash Many Parts Of Punjab, Haryana; Farmers Worried

However, the out-of-season hailstorm in the capital, in all true sense, rained on the parade of netizens who were looking forward to warm and fuzzy summers. Delhites could not grasp this sudden change in weather. Soon netizens began sharing pictures and videos of the outrageous change in weather on Twitter. Here is how they reacted.

Read: 'Anti-CAA Woman Protester Dies In Lucknow After Getting Drenched In Rains'

Read: World Sleep Day Memes 2020: Netizens Take To Twitter, Have A Field Day Sharing Memes

Reactions

Brrrrrrr.....

#Hailstorm in Delhi today. 🥶 Just when I thought summers are almost here! pic.twitter.com/WS8I3laeVw — Rachna Lather (@rachnalather) March 14, 2020

#DelhiRains



Hailstorm in the month of March in Delhi



Me to God : pic.twitter.com/UGsoqakruc — Ravi Rawat (@RaviRawat737) March 14, 2020

Its raining cats dogs and olle in Delhi....



Omfg, hailstorm 😍😍



Gande waala pic.twitter.com/RYUGDhBZAd — Ashutosh Gupta (@qwertyPop1__) March 14, 2020

Read: Fans Disgruntled As Rain Has The Final Say In The 1st India-South Africa ODI At Dharamsala

Read: Rains Bring Mercury Down As Delhi Grapples With Traffic Congestion