Delhi Witnesses Mega Downpour And Hailstorm; 'Is This March?,' Ask Thrilled Delhites

General News

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed wild rains and hailstorms which hit the national capital out of the blue, leaving netizens scratching their heads

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Delhi

On Saturday, Delhi witnessed wild rains and hailstorms which hit the national capital out of the blue, leaving netizens scratching their heads. The Meteorological departments had earlier predicted that western disturbance could cause light showers across North India this week. A warning was also issued by weather authorities which had suggested that light rains might hit the national capital as western disturbance moves from Jammu and Kashmir towards Uttar Pradesh.

However, the out-of-season hailstorm in the capital, in all true sense, rained on the parade of netizens who were looking forward to warm and fuzzy summers. Delhites could not grasp this sudden change in weather. Soon netizens began sharing pictures and videos of the outrageous change in weather on Twitter. Here is how they reacted. 

Reactions

