World Sleep Day Memes 2020: Netizens Take To Twitter, Have A Field Day Sharing Memes

World Sleep Day is celebrated every year in March to signify the importance of healthy and sound sleep. World Sleep Day also brings attention to sleeping disorders and their social, educational and medical aspect. The goal of World Sleep Day is to raise awareness about sleep disorders and help people understand how it can be reduced.
The preventative measure also aims at increasing the quality of life and health which can be harmed by sleeping problems and disorders. Today, the entire world is celebrating World Sleep Day and netizens have welcomed this day with funny World Sleep Day memes. People all around the world are celebrating World Sleep Day by sharing funny World Sleep Day memes. These World Sleep Day memes 2020 are going viral on social media.
Happy World sleep day😪😴— Aditi🦋 (@Sev_Khamani) March 13, 2020
Koi class me soyega nhii😌😁
Also me : 😴😴 #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/2PrspfPv9g
ALSO READ| Twitch Streamers Make Money By Letting Their Fans Watch Them Sleep
I was abt to do GM tweet but then I saw this trend #WorldSleepDay and started feeling sleepy again😴 pic.twitter.com/P8GbfEo3FY— 🌺Saeeda Asim🌺 (@j_saeeda) March 13, 2020
ALSO READ| The City Sleeps: New York Bans Big Gatherings, Museums Close
ON #WorldSleepDay medicos be like— Corona Virus (@ItsMedico) March 13, 2020
You guys have 8 hrs sleep ? pic.twitter.com/1fK3A2Fuyw
ALSO READ| How To Prevent Sleep Wrinkles By Avoiding These Common Mistakes
Today I would be like#WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/UEjeIoJH6Q— Srujan.M.Naik (@SrujanMNaik1) March 13, 2020
ALSO READ| 'How Did Quirrell Sleep With Voldemort On The Back Of His Head?': Daniel Radcliffe Answers
Eat— Ekansh Singh (@thered10devil) March 13, 2020
Sleep
Sleep
Repeat #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/0yPyFgw7aT
Omg I'm in office!! Now I'm gonna take leave for participating #WorldSleepDay 😆 pic.twitter.com/kSYjTcxOVQ— Sanjana harish (@Sanjanaharish3) March 13, 2020
When it's #WorldSleepDay 😴 But you have to go to work in the morning pic.twitter.com/MsUldPeZFa— Iammanishdubey (@Iammanishdubey1) March 13, 2020
Friday, 13 March— Nayra Dhawan (@DhawanNayra) March 13, 2020
World sleep day 2020
Le me👇 pic.twitter.com/h2DHphkqFd
A good laugh and a long sleep are the two best cures for anything...— Thiru Dsouza🇮🇳 (@THIRUSouza) March 13, 2020
Sleeping is a best medicines..
😊😴😴😴🙏💞#WorldSleepDay #sleepy pic.twitter.com/45Q3j6GlGQ
World sleep 😴 day..— brundha (@bru_offl) March 13, 2020
😂😝#WorldSleepDay#sleep#bru🐾pic.twitter.com/Z1hniW3Twk