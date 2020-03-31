PM Modi's Mother, Heeraben Modi, Donates Rs 25,000 From Her Savings To Combat COVID-19

In a significant development, Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has donated Rs 25,000 from her savings for PM-CARES fund as India battles Coronavirus.

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM-CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust. Other members of the trust include Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Home Minister.

