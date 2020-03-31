The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

PM Modi's Mother, Heeraben Modi, Donates Rs 25,000 From Her Savings To Combat COVID-19

General News

In a significant development, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Heeraben Modi has donated Rs.25,000 for PM-CARES fund as India battles coronavirus.

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Hiraben Modi

In a significant development, Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has donated Rs 25,000 from her savings for PM-CARES fund as India battles Coronavirus.

With India battling the Coronavirus pandemic which has ensnared the globe in a vice-like grip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set up a charitable trust where citizens, corporates, organisations and just about anyone else can contribute funds towards the relief effort.

READ: U'khand CM donates five months' salary for fighting coronavirus

The fund is called the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund or PM-CARES Fund. The PM is the Chairman of this trust. Other members of the trust include Defence Minister, Finance Minister, and Home Minister. 

READ: Dalai Lama donates to PM-CARES Fund, extends support to govt efforts to combat coronavirus

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Banks
BANKS IMPLEMENT EMI MORATORIUM
Hiraben Modi
PM MODI'S MOTHER DONATES RS 25,000
K. T. Rama Rao
KTR: 'NO CONFIRMED NUMBERS YET'
Rohit Sharma
NETIZENS HAIL ROHIT SHARMA
Yogi Adityanath
CM YOGI CONDEMNS BAREILLY INCIDENT
Bhima Koregaon
SPECIAL NIA COURT DENIES BAIL