'Helps National Unity': PM Modi Urges Citizens To Cherish And Preserve Sanskrit Language

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 29 weighed in on the importance of the Indian traditional language, Sanskrit and called on the citizens to cherish and preserve the same. He also said that Sanskrit helps in nurturing knowledge and strengthening the unity of the country. In the 80th edition of his monthly radio address ‘Mann Ki Baat,’ PM Modi hailed the thoughts and mediums of literary texts in Sanskrit. He also said that its literature has a “divine philosophy of humanity.”

PM Modi said, "Through its thoughts and medium of literary texts, Sanskrit helps nurture knowledge and also national unity, strengthens it. Sanskrit literature comprises the divine philosophy of humanity and knowledge which can captivate anyone's attention." The Prime Minister even noted that recent efforts have brought a new awareness about Sanskrit.

"It is our collective duty to cherish our heritage, preserve it, pass it on to the new generation.... and future generations also have a right to it. Now is the time to increase everyone's efforts for these works as well. Friends, if you know of any such person engaged in this kind of effort if you have any such information, then please share the information related to them on social media with #CelebratingSanskrit," PM Modi suggested.

PM Modi mentions Sanskrit teachers in foreign nations

In his remarks, the Prime Minister said that he learned about several people in foreign countries who are engaged in the ‘inspirational’ work of teaching Sanskrit. He mentioned an Irish national, Rutger Kortenhorst, who is a Sanskrit scholar and teaches Sanskrit to the children in Ireland.

PM Modi said, “Sanskrit language also plays an important role in the strengthening of cultural relations between India and Ireland and between India and Thailand here in the east. Dr Chirapat Prapandavidya and Dr Kusuma Rakshamani, both of them are playing a very important role in the promotion of the Sanskrit language in Thailand.”

“They have also carried out comparative studies in the literature of Thai and Sanskrit languages. Another such professor is Shriman Boris Zakharin, who teaches Sanskrit at Moscow State University in Russia. He has published many research papers and books. He has also translated many books from Sanskrit to Russian," stated the Prime Minister.

He even mentioned Sydney Sanskrit School in Australia where programs are organised for children in these schools.

IMAGE: PTI

(With ANI inputs)