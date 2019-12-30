Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Asks For Books Instead Of Bouquets, Well Wishers Oblige

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president and the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren has been praised by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia as he asked for books instead of bouquets following his swearing-in. Soren has been elected as the Chief Minister recently took oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on December 29. While well-wishers poured in to send him wishes through flowers, the CM posted a photograph of himself with books that he received as per his request.

Sisodia lauds Soren for his initiative

Soren's gesture has been lauded all across social media. His image with the books on Sunday was liked and shared by thousands on Twitter, and among those who were impressed was Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The CM posted a photograph of the books he had received and said that he wished no poor child in Jharkhand will be bereft of books.

साथियों,



मैं अभिभूत हूँ आप झारखंडवासियों के प्यार एवं सम्मान से।



पर मैं आप सबसे एक करबद्ध प्रार्थना करना चाहूँगा, कि कृपया कर मुझे फूलों के ‘बुके’ की जगह ज्ञान से भरे ‘बुक’ मतलब अपने पसंद की कोई भी किताब दें। मुझे बहुत बुरा लगता है की मैं आपके फूलों को सम्भाल नहीं पाता।

1/2 pic.twitter.com/RXVQ7aghXW — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 27, 2019

झारखंड में कोई भी गरीब और वंचित शिक्षा से दूर न रहे, यही मेरा संकल्प है।

'बुके' की जगह 'बुक' भेंट देने के लिए आप सभी का सहृदय धन्यवाद। pic.twitter.com/jeh1zZ7moV — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) December 28, 2019

To this, Sisodia wrote that all the CMs should make education a priority and learn from Soren. The country will progress with education, he said. He talked about the initiatives in Delhi for education that have done wonders.

Soren sworn in as 11th CM of Jharkhand

Amid a massive show of support from the opposition leaders, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) leader Hemant Soren has sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. The final poll results saw the JMM win 30 seats, Congress 16 seats, RJD 1 seat, and Babulal Marandi's JVM 3 seats, giving a grand total of 50 seats to the alliance. The BJP won only 25 seats, failing to touch the halfway mark in the 81-seat Assembly. Hemant Soren who had contested from both Dumka and Barhait, like 2014, won both seats. Polling was held in 5 phases on November 30, December 7, 12, 16, 20 and results were declared on December 23.

