In First Act After Becoming Jharkhand CM, Hemant Soren Pays Tribute To Freedom Fighters

After taking oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand, JMM leader Hemant Soren paid his tribute to the leaders of the Santhal rebellion Sidhu Kanhu, Birsa Munda and other leaders at Sidhu Kanhu Park. Addressing the media after that, Soren said that to "honour" the revolutionaries has been a tradition of their party. He also added that he paid his tributes to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his statue.

'We get to learn a lot from them'

Hemant Soren added, "I am proud that we live in a place where these brave martyrs Son's of India used to live. We get to learn a lot from them, we get the strength to move forward and fight with the challenges. We need to think about such people in our minds."

He also said that his government will focus on health and education." Sidhu Murmu and Kanhu Murmu were the leaders of the Santhal rebellion (1855–1856), the rebellion against both the British colonial authority and the corrupt zamindari system. Birsa Munda was an Indian tribal freedom fighter, religious leader, and folk hero who belonged to the Munda tribe.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. A number of leaders from across the political spectrum graced the occasion at Mohrabadi Ground in Ranchi. Along with Hemant Soren, Congress Legislature Party Leader Alamgir Alam, state Congress president Rameshwar Oraon and RJD MLA Satyanand Bhokta were also sworn in as state cabinet ministers at Sunday's event.

Opposition's show of strength

In a show of opposition strength, Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav were among the senior leaders who attended the event. Other opposition leaders who attended the event included RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI's Atul Kumar Anjan, and D Raja, CPI-M leader Sitaraman Yechury, and RPN Singh, who was Congress in-charge of Jharkhand Assembly polls.

I attended the swearing in ceremony of CM Hemant Soren Ji & ministers from the Congress party in Ranchi today. I'm confident that the new Govt in Jharkhand will work for the benefit of all citizens & usher in an era of peace & prosperity in the state. pic.twitter.com/nIg1svJ0uL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 29, 2019

The event was termed as 'Sankalp Diwas' by mark beginning of an era of new Jharkhand. JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

