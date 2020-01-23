Jharkhand CM Soren Keeps MS Dhoni Close At Stadium Facilities Inauguration, Tourism Pitch

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated a Solar Power Facility, C3 Fitness Hub and the Uptown Cafe at Ranchi JSCA International Stadium. Soren was accompanied by former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. At the inauguration, Soren highlighted that sportspersons, education and employment are the priority of his government.

'Jharkhand has a golden history in hockey'

In his address after the inauguration, Soren said, "The players of Jharkhand have brought laurels to the state not only in the country but internationally. In cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has raised the value of the country. Jharkhand also has a golden history in the field of hockey. The present government will strive to take sports and sportspersons forward. Participation of youth is important in the all-round development of the state and the country."

Furthermore, he called for a change in the perceived image of Jharkhand. Soren said that the state was looked at as a remote and scary environment while other states like Goa, Kerala and Uttarakhand are seen as tourists hub.

Jharkhand Cabinet Expansion

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will expand his four-member cabinet on Friday. Earlier on Thursday, Soren called on Governor Droupadi Murmu at the Raj Bhavan. "The cabinet will be expanded tomorrow at 1 pm at Birsa Mandap in the Raj Bhavan," an official told PTI. JMM general secretary Suprio Bhattacharya confirmed the cabinet expansion. As per the constitutional provision, Jharkhand can have a maximum of 12 ministers, including the chief minister. The previous Raghubar Das government had left one berth vacant throughout its term.

Soren took oath as the 11th chief minister of Jharkhand on December 29 at the Morahbadi ground with a galaxy of leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in attendance. Along with Soren, three ministers- two from the Congress and one from the RJD also took oath that day. The JMM-Congress-RJD had a pre-poll alliance and won 47 of 81 seats, dethroning the BJP in the November-December assembly elections.

