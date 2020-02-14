1,25,000 Crowd And Cultural Celebration: Here Are The Inside Details Of 'Kem Chho,Trump!'

US President Donald Trump is going to make his maiden official visit to India on February 24. One of the most awaited events during his tour is the 'Kem Chho, Trump!' programme which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as the US President on the day of the latter's arrival in Ahmedabad. The aforementioned event has been designed on the lines of 'Howdy, Modi!' organised in Houston last year. Republic TV has accessed inside details of the elaborate arrangements for this occasion.

Read: After Kem Cho Trump, It Could Be Howdy Taj Mahal For The US President's India Visit

Huge crowds to line the road

To begin with, Donald Trump will be received at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport by PM Modi himself amid a tri-services guard of honour and cultural presentation by students on the tarmac. Thereafter, he is expected to visit the Sabarmati Ashram along with the PM. Along the entire road route that would be taken by the Trump couple from Airport to the Sabarmati Ashram and then to the Motera stadium, huge crowds would line the road, amid showcasing of Indian culture through dance and folk forms.

Read: Ambassador Sandhu Says Trump's Visit Will Solidify India-US Partnership Across All Spheres

'Kem Chho, Trump!'

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or the Motera stadium has a seating capacity of 1,25,000. A huge stage is being set up at the centre of the ground that would have Trump and Modi speeches. Around the stage would be VVIP seating for the Trump delegation, top diplomats, Indian Ministers, as also the Gujarat Cabinet. The BJP Gujarat unit and as many as 72 other social organizations have been tasked with bringing people to fill the stadium, as also line the roads that Trump carcade would take from Ahmedabad Airport to Sabarmati Ashram and Motera stadium.

2,200 buses would ferry the crowd to the stadium from parking zones created about a kilometre away. Apart from Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority, and district administrations of neighbouring 5 districts are working full time to make the event a success. As many as 18 top IAS/IPS officers of the Gujarat government are coordinating various aspects of the event to ensure foolproof arrangement amid direct supervision of the Prime Minister’s Office from New Delhi.

Read: Melania Trump 'excited' For Maiden Visit To India, Thanks PM Modi For 'kind Invitation'

Subsequent engagements

On the evening of February 24, a state dinner is planned for the US President. On the next day, he will get a ceremonial welcome followed by high-level talks with PM Modi. Furthermore, there is a likelihood of a trade deal being signed between the two countries.

Read: 'Kem Chho Trump', Mega-roadshow, Sabarmati Tour: India Plans Big For US President's Visit