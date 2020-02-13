Melania Trump 'excited' For Maiden Visit To India, Thanks PM Modi For 'kind Invitation'

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "kind invitation" to the Trumps to visit India later this month. In a tweet, Melania Trump said she is "excited" for the trip which will celebrate the close ties between the United States and India. It is important to note that it is Melania Trump's maiden visit to India. The Trumps will be in India for a state visit on February 24-25.

Thank you @narendramodi for the kind invitation. Looking forward to visiting Ahmedabad & New Dehli later this month. @POTUS & I are excited for the trip & to celebrate the close ties between the #USA & #India. https://t.co/49LzQPiVLf — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 12, 2020

PM Modi's message to First Couple

Donald and Melania Trump will visit Delhi and Gujarat during their visit, with a special trip to inaugurate the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his happiness over the upcoming visit of the POTUS. Modi, who in Trump's own words, shares a good relationship with him also announced that India will accord a memorable welcome to the esteemed guests.

Extremely delighted that @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS will visit India on 24th and 25th February. India will accord a memorable welcome to our esteemed guests.



This visit is a very special one and it will go a long way in further cementing India-USA friendship. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 12, 2020

Donald Trump to visit Motera Stadium

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump called PM Modi his friend and claimed that the latter said they will have "five to seven million people" to receive them through Ahmedabad airport to Motera stadium.

Trump said, "I am (going to India). He (PM Modi) said we'll have millions and millions of people. He thinks we'll have 5-7 million people just from the airport to the new stadium (Motera Stadium). PM Modi is a friend of mine, he's a great gentleman and I look forward to going to India."

Roadshow planned

India will roll out the red carpet for US President Donald Trump as part of India's charm offensive after recent irritants like trade. President Trump and PM Modi would participate in a grand roadshow in Ahmedabad and also tour the Sabarmati Ashram and inaugurate the newly-built Motera cricket stadium. The US President is likely to visit Ahmedabad on February 24.

Sources have informed that the grand roadshow, planned along a 10-km decked-up stretch from the Ahmedabad airport to the Sabarmati Ashram, will have both President Trump and PM Modi leading the crowd in the latter's home state Gujarat. The US President would then visit the Sabarmati Ashram, which served as an epicentre of India's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's stay there.

Similar event like Howdy Modi

Also on the cards is the inauguration of the newly-constructed Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad's Motera area and address a gathering, likely to be attended by over one lakh people, sources said. The mega event at the stadium will be similar to the "Howdy, Modi!" event held in the US last year, they said. In September last year, the two leaders shared the stage at the gala event in Houston, Texas and addressed a record crowd of 50,000 Indian-Americans.