Here's A List Of Cyclones Which Might Brace The Indian Subcontinent After Cyclone Yaas

As India is battling hard against the second wave of COVID-19 on the medical front, the largest democratic nation has been also dealing with natural calamities. Recently, Cyclone Tauktae caused widespread rain, however, it took a deadly turn when P305 Barge sank in the Arabian sea which left more than 50 dead. Now, another cyclone is on its way and is expected to hit the north Bay of Bengal, near West Bengal and Odisha coast by May 26.

Cyclone Yaas expected to hit the eastern coast of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has informed that a low-pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal around May 22. It is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24. The weather department has said that the storm is very likely to move northwestwards and reach the north Bay of Bengal near Odisha-West Bengal Coast around May 26. The department has named it Cyclone Yaas. Once the system concentrates into a cyclone, it will be named 'Yaas', as per the naming guidelines set by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

Cyclone Yaas named by Oman

Cyclone Yaas is the second cyclone to hit India in the month of May after Cyclone Tauktae (named by Myanmar) formed over the Arabian Sea which hit the western coast on May 17 and caused severe damage in states like Maharashtra and Gujarat. Notably, cyclone Yaas has been named by Oman. The word 'Yaas' has emerged from the Persian language which refers to a tree that has a good fragrance and in English, the word is similar to Jasmine.

Who gives the name to a cyclone?

The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) maintains rotating lists of names that are appropriate for each tropical cyclone basin. Generally, the list of names is proposed by the National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHS) of the WMO members of a specific region. It is then approved by the respective tropical cyclone regional bodies at their annual or biennial sessions. Worldwide there are six regional specialised meteorological centres mandated for issuing advisories and naming tropical cyclones. The IMD is one of the six meteorological centres mandated to provide tropical cyclone advisories to 13 member countries. The India Meteorological Department is one of the six RSMCs mandated to provide tropical cyclone advisories to 13 member countries including Bangladesh, India, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.

As per IMD guidelines, the proposed name should be neutral to politics, political figures, religious beliefs, cultures, and gender. The name should be chosen in such a way that it does not hurt the sentiments of any group of population over the globe.

Cyclone Gulab Next On The List

The new list of tropical cyclone names was adopted by the World Meteorological Organisation Panel Member Countries in April 2020 for the naming of tropical cyclones over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The current list has a total of 169 names. The next in line is Cyclone Gulab, pronounced "Gul-aab" from Pakistan. Apart from Gulab, the Indian Meteorological Department states that the cyclones that are likely to hit the region in the coming months include Shaheen (the name given by Qatar), Jawad (the name given by Saudi Arabia), Asani (a name suggested by Sri Lanka), Sitrang (a name suggested by Thailand), Mandous (a name suggested by UAE), and Mocha (a name suggested by Yemen).



(Image Credits: PTI)