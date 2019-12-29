From Landslide Re-election To 'Howdy, Modi!', Here's A Lookback At PM's Eventful 2019

From becoming the Prime Minister of the country consecutively for the second time, after a massive victory in the Lok Sabha elections to spreading a global message on climate change, Narendra Modi has grabbed eyeballs and has become the headline-maker of the year 2019. As the year ends draws closer, here's a look back of the magnificent events spearheaded by PM Modi that made a mark not only on India's political narrative but also left an indelible mark at a global platform.

Balakot Strike under leadership of PM Modi:

On February 14 this year, an explosives-laden truck rammed into a CRPF convoy in Pulwama outside Srinagar, killing 40 soldiers in one of the biggest terror attacks in recent years. Days after the incident, India on February 26 pounded Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp in Balakot, Pakistan. In a pinpointed and swift airstrike that lasted less than two minutes, officials initially claimed that the strike targeted 350 terrorists and trainers who were moved there for their protection after the Pulwama attack.

This "preemptive and "non-military" action by India was seen as a result of strong leadership under Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had on February 15 had said 'those responsible will pay a very heavy price' and 'security forces will be given a free hand to deal with terrorists.'

"Security forces have been given complete freedom, the blood of the people is boiling...Our neighbouring country, which has been isolated internationally, thinks such terror attacks can destabilise us, but their plans will not materialise," Modi said after Pulwama terror attack.

Narendra Modi's victory in the General Elections

In a landslide victory in the General election held in April this year, the duo of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah not only ensured a thumping victory for their party - the BJP, but also went far ahead of the half-way mark. Winning 303 seats at its own and an additional 50 with the allies in the National Democratic Alliance, the saffron party registered the biggest mandate since after 1984 - the year that made Rajiv Gandhi become the PM. The Congress was decimated to near non-existence with only 52 seats.

The election brought back Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the second time and established him as a formidable figure in Indian politics. As wishes poured in from every nook and corner of the world for the PM, it only re-established Modi's global stature and his reach.

PM's tweet after this victory was reported as most likes tweet of the year

सबका साथ + सबका विकास + सबका विश्वास = विजयी भारत



Together we grow.



Together we prosper.



Together we will build a strong and inclusive India.



India wins yet again! #VijayiBharat — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2019

Five years ago, the BJP-led NDA in the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections registered an electoral triumph in which they won a whopping 336 seats. The BJP crossed the 272-mark comfortably on its own, winning 282 seats. Meanwhile, the Indian National Congress which had led two consecutive UPA governments under Dr Manmohan Singh's Prime Ministership managed to secure only 44 seats.

Modi's Howdy Modi event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a humongous 50,000 crowd gathered at the NRG Stadium in Houston at the mega Howdy, Modi organised by Texas India Forum in September this year. The world watched as the United States President Donald Trump also accompanied Modi in what is being called the show of camaraderie between the two world leaders.

As the PM arrived at the stage exactly 21: 40 minutes (as per Indian time), he was welcomed by loud cheers of the Indian Americans gathered there. Amid loud cheers and chants of 'Modi, Modi', PM Modi greeted the enthusiastic crowd with folded hands and bowed as a mark of respect, manifesting the rich and deep-rooted Indian culture. The Prime Minister then shook hands with all the US lawmakers present at the stage.

While the PM praised Trump and shouted "Abki baar Trump Sarkaar"from the stage, Trump wished the PM a 'Happy Birthday' and said that the "world is witnessing a strong, thriving Republic of India.” Live from Houston! #HowdyModi https://t.co/C0vY1rsLJh — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2019

PM Modi at United Nations General Assembly

Making yet another presence at the global stage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly this year. This was the second time PM Modi was addressing the United Nations General Assembly. He last addressed the annual global forum in 2014 when he first became prime minister.

In this year's address, the PM gave a strong message on protecting the climate, fighting terrorism, maintaining global peace and his government's efforts at helping the marginalised. In his 15-minute address, PM spoke about terrorism but skipped mentioning Pakistan despite tensions between two nations - a move termed as deliberate by geopolitical experts.

The highlight was, however, UN Climate Action Summit a day ahead of PM's UNGA address in which he highlighted the key points on India's robust action to address climate change in line with global goals and our international commitments. In what came as a suprise was the brief unscheduled appearance US President Donald Trump. The US president heard the PM for about 10 minutes before departing for his religious freedom event.

