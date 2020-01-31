Is Today A Bank Strike? Here's A List Of Banks That Will Remain Closed Due To The Strike

Banks unions will go on a two-day strike from today after their demands over wage revision with managements failed. With this strike, all banking operations will be disrupted today nationwide. The banks have announced that they would go on strike from January 31, 2020, till February 1, 2020.

Banks will remain closed from January 31, 2020, to February 1, 2020:

The banks will remain closed, 2020, for 3 days as February 2 is a Sunday. Banking operations, including cash deposit, withdrawal, cheque clearances, instrument issuance and loan disbursement operations, will be disrupted for three days, and ATMs might go out of cash. According to the Indian Bank Association (IBA), multiple rounds of discussions were held with the United Forum of Bank Unions for salary revision of Bank employees on January 30. They demanded a 19 per cent hike, including performance-linked incentives, was made by the employees to the management but it was nor accepted by the IBA.

Banks being Principle player in Economic Development yet IBA Took more than 800 days for a Adequate offer?

Govt is keen to promote Digital/paperless banking but IBA wants to Open Branches fr more days for branch banking?

All regulators enjoys 5 days Week bt we can't?#BankStrike pic.twitter.com/rUYw3tSXL6 — Webankers@Official (@WeBankerss) January 31, 2020

Also Read | SSCB, Punjab & Sind Bank, PSPB, AISPB Complete Semis Line-up Of Senior Men's Hockey

The bank strike is likely to impact operations of several public sector banks, including State Bank of India (SBI). However, private sector banks like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank will be operational. On January 24, SBI had informed its customers that operations might be impacted to some extent due to the scheduled strike.

Bihar: Bank employees in Patna participate in the 2-day nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), seeking early wage revision settlement and other demands. pic.twitter.com/ZvwijWxEuR — ANI (@ANI) January 31, 2020

Also Read | Bank Of England Keeps Main Interest Rate Unchanged At 0.75%

According to IBA, for the convenience of customers, banks will keep digital channels available. The strike call has been given by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine bank unions, including All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW).

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank To Withdraw Court Case Against RBI, To Pare Promoter Stake To 26 Pc In Six Months

Also Read | Critics: Critical Bank Law Is Softened Under Trump Proposal

Image Courtesy: Shutterstock