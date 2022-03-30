Hijab Controversy Erupts In Karnataka Again As 11 Students Boycott Class 10 Board Exams

Eleven Muslim girl students of Nityananda Swami School in Anekal Taluk of Bengaluru Urban district in Karnataka on Wednesday boycotted their Class 10 exams as they were not allowed to attend exams wearing hijab.

According to sources, exams started on March 28 and these students came wearing hijabs on the first day. Teachers and staff members reportedly convinced them to remove the hijab. Following this, students removed the headscarves and gave the exams.

#BREAKING | WATCH: Hijab controversy erupts in Karnataka again as 11 students boycott exams



Tune in to watch #LIVE updates here - https://t.co/aTxpBLqQnB pic.twitter.com/e62oO43FEE — Republic (@republic) March 30, 2022

On Tuesday, the students again protested against the Hijab ban in the hall and skipped exams on Wednesday as they were not allowed to wear hijab at exam centres.

The students were from two examination centres. Five from one centre and six from another centre boycotted the exams.

Hijab issue: 40 Muslim girls abstain from PU exams in Udupi

Forty Muslim girl students from the Udupi district abstained from appearing for the first pre-university examination on Tuesday as they were unhappy with the High Court verdict against the wearing of hijab inside classrooms.

The students decided to not appear for the exam without wearing the hijab as they were hurt by the March 15 order, PTI sources said.

On March 15, the Karnataka High Court had dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear headscarves inside the classroom, saying the hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in the Islamic faith and also stated that the uniform dress should be followed in educational institutions where it has been prescribed.

Those who abstained from the exam on Tuesday include 24 students from Kundapur, 14 from Byndoor and two from Udupi Government Girls PU college, who are involved

Those who shunned the examinations on Tuesday include 24 girl students from Kundapur, 14 from Byndoor and two from Udupi Government Girls PU college, who are involved in the legal fight over the wearing hijab in classrooms. Previously, the girls had also boycotted the practical examinations.

Some private colleges in the district allowed students wearing headscarves to attend the examinations, sources said.

The Supreme Court on March 24 refused to accord an urgent hearing on the pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict. The students, though, are planning to wait till the apex court gives an order on the issue.