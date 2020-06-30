Hima Das Urges People To Be Proactive Near Kaziranga To Ensure Safety Of Animals

Indian track and field athlete Hima Das has urged people to drive slowly near Kaziranga National Park, a sanctuary that hosts two-thirds of the world's great one-horned rhinoceroses, because animals are coming out of the forest on roads due to heavy rainfall in the last 3-4 days. Hima urged people to be proactive while driving and ensure the safety of animals in the area. The Arjuna Awardee also praised the 'great work' done by forest officials and Assam police in ensuring that animals cross roads safely.

"I urge everyone to drive slow while crossing Kaziranga. Due to heavy rainfall animals are coming out of the Forest area, so let’s be proactive while driving and ensure their safety in crossing roads. Great work @assampolice and Forest officials," Hima wrote on Twitter while retweeting a post of Hardi Singh, ADGP with Assam police, who in his tweet said they have got the sapiens in the area covered.

I urge everyone to drive slow while crossing Kaziranga. Due to heavy rainfall animals are coming out of Forest area, so let’s be proactive while driving and ensure their safety in crossing road. Great work @assampolice and Forest officials. https://t.co/GV8HSH6P7d — Hima (@HimaDas8) June 30, 2020

Kaziranga floods

The Kaziranga National Park is currently experiencing monsoon, which is one of the three seasons it experiences every year. The monsoon in Kaziranga starts in June and lasts until September. During this period the park witnesses heavy rainfall of 2,220 mm (87 in) and most of its region is submerged underwater due to flood that is caused by the rising water level in the Brahmaputra, the main water body in Assam. The flood causes animals to come out of the forest and migrate to elevated regions, which also endanger the lives of animals, some of which are highly protected because of the low population.

