Himachal 1st State To Administer 1st Dose Of COVID Vaccine To 100% Of Adult Population

The Himachal Pradesh government informed that it has completed administering the first COVID-19 vaccination dose to all state citizens above 18 years of age

Himachal Pradesh

Image: ANI/PTI


The government of Himachal Pradesh informed, on Sunday, that all eligible citizens in the state have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state's health minister Rajiv Saizal announced that Himachal Pradesh became the first state in the country, this Saturday, to finish administering the first of two COVID-19 vaccination doses to its entire adult population.

Himachal plans to complete vaccination drive for all adults by November end

Dr Saizal added that the state plans to complete administering the second vaccine dose to all eligible citizens by the end of November. 

Dr Saizal said, "The state has completed 100% first dose vaccinations in the 18 plus age group and it aims to complete 100 per cent vaccination of both the doses by November 30, 2021."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the efforts of the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh for COVID-19 management and also in the field of vaccination. The state has been doing well right from the beginning," he added.

A special virtual event will be organised by the state, according to the health minister, where PM Modi will interact with state beneficiaries and healthcare personnel. The minister vowed that if some people were left out of the vaccination count, it would be investigated, and everyone will be vaccinated as quickly as possible as a precaution.

On Sunday, Himachal Pradesh reported 123 positive cases of COVID and a single fatality. Currently, there are 1,750 cases in the state. About 186 patients recovered from COVID-19 by Sunday afternoon.

India's COVID-19 vaccination drive

India has provided 630,917,927 vaccination doses as of Sunday. They were divided into two categories: first and second doses (486,028,702 and 144,889,225, respectively). So far, 51.45% of India's adult population has received at least one dose of vaccination, and 15.34% of the eligible population have been fully immunised. On Friday, India had administered over 1 crore COVID-19 vaccines in a single day, a significant milestone for the nation.

Commenting on it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success." Home Minister Amit Shah said, "One crore vaccine in one day! This figure is a reflection of the strong will and immense potential of New India."

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI/PTI)

