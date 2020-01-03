Himachal CM: 'Construction Of Atal Tunnel To Be Open By June-end, PM Modi To Inaugurate'

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday, January 2, while inaugurating the five-day National Winter Carnival, revealed that the construction of the Atal Tunnel will be opened by the end of June and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The tunnel was previously known as Rohtang Tunnel.

About the tunnel

The 8.8-km long horse-shoe shaped Atal Tunnel will be constructed under the 3,978 metre Rohtang Pass in the Pir Panjal range in the Solang Valley near Manali. It is also the world's longest motorable tunnel which will be constructed 3,000 metres above the sea level.

As per reports, the tunnel will be a boon for the cold deserts of Lahaul Valley where over 20,000 people are cut off from the rest of the country in winter.

Along with it, the tunnel is said to reduce the road distance by approximately 46 km. It will also save the travel time of around five hours between Manali and tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong. Further, the tunnel will also be able to ply around 3,000 vehicles per day under any weather condition.

On the carnival

According to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, the winter carnival has been gaining a lot of popularity among the foreign tourists.

"The popularity of this tourist destination and ease of accessibility made it a perfect venue for the carnival," he said. He further added that it is 'heartening' to know that over 153 Mahila Mandals and several NGOs have participated in the carnival.

The Chief Minister further added that the state was committed to promoting the town as the favourite tourist destination. He added that several efforts have been made by the authorities to create proper infrastructure facilities for the locals and the tourists.

CM Thakur further appreciated the spirit of the people of Himachal Pradesh and said, "Kullu district is not only a culturally rich district but got a culture that is diverse and vibrant as well."

