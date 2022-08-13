Himachal CM Defends Bill Aimed At Stopping Mass Conversion; 'It's Wrong To Deceive People'

On August 13, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2022 with a view to stop illegal religious conversions in the state.

The bill also bans mass conversions in the state through force or allurement and proposes a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine of Rs 2 lakh for violation.

While speaking on the bill to the reporters outside the State assembly Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said, "We respect all religions. If someone wants to convert on his own then there are different ways, but it's wrong if it is being done by deceiving them. We felt that the law needs to be more stringent. I think the results will be good in the coming days."

According to Chief Minister Thakur, some religious groups are concentrating on the hill state's tribal areas in an effort to convert Scheduled Castes, and his party is keep to defend their rights.

The Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2022

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Saturday, the last day of its Monsoon session, passed the Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill 2022 with a view to making the 2019 anti-conversion law stricter.

The Bill also plans to prevent any convert from being able to avail any benefit from their parents' religion or caste and also plans to increase the maximum punishment to 10 years.

The amendment also clarifies that complaints made under this Act will be investigated by a police officer with a rank of a sub-inspector or above.

The bill to ammend the Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, 2019, which only just went into effect 18 months ago, was introduced by the BJP government on Friday. Following the governor's approval, the bill will become a law.

The 2019 anti-conversion bill wasn't notified until December 21, 2020, 15 months after the state legislature approved it. It had taken the place of the law introduced in 2006 by the Congress administration of Virbhadra Singh.

Reservations against the Bill

Congress legislator Sukhu had reservations about the provisions that barred a convert from taking any benefit of his parent religion or caste, but the government insisted that it is in line with the Constitution.

Even if the government tightens the Act, according to Kinnaur-based Congressman Jagat Singh Negi, the conversion "would not cease unless the mentality is altered".

He asserted that it was against the spirit of the Constitution to deny benefits of reservation to members of Scheduled Castes who convert to other religions.