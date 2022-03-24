Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur Bans Entry Of Vehicles Bearing Bhindranwale's Photo; Irks SGPC

The Himachal Pradesh government has banned the entry of vehicles bearing flags with photographs of Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that such photographs might create unrest of law and order in the state although he clarified that there is no prohibition of Nishan Sahib (Sikh religious symbol). Rattled by this move, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) condemned the decision in a letter addressed to CM Thakur.

This decision reportedly follows the incident in Himachal's Jwalamukhi and Mandi districts, where several vehicles from Punjab entered carrying flags of Bhindranwale, which was heavily protested by locals.

'Your statement has hurt sentiments of Sikhs...': SGPC

The chief of the SGPC, Harjinder Singh Dhami, sent a letter to CM Jai Ram Thakur wherein he registered his strong response on behalf of the gurudwara body. "From media reports, we have come to know your statement that the flags carrying a photo or portrait of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale will not be allowed in HP. We register our strong objection to this statement made by you as a CM of the state, in democratic India, which is a multi-religious country," Dhami wrote in his letter.

"To maintain the peace and communal harmony in the country, as a CM of the state, it is your duty to ensure the protection of religious sentiments of all the communities," he added.

ਸੰਤ ਭਿੰਡਰਾਂਵਾਲਿਆਂ ਦੀ ਤਸਵੀਰ ਵਾਲੇ ਵਾਹਨਾ ’ਤੇ ਪਾਬੰਦੀ ਬਾਰੇ ਹਿਮਾਚਲ ਦੇ ਮੁੱਖ ਮੰਤਰੀ ਦਾ ਬਿਆਨ ਮੰਦਭਾਗਾ: ਐਡਵੋਕੇਟ ਧਾਮੀ

Statement of HP Chief Minister regarding not allowing vehicles with photos of Sant Bhindranwale unfortunate: Advocate Dhami@CMOFFICEHP @jairamthakurbjp@himachalpolice pic.twitter.com/WyrLSDlLbu — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) (@SGPCAmritsar) March 23, 2022

Referring to Bhindranwale as a 'Quami Yodha', Dhami further accused CM Thakur of hurting the sentiments of Sikhs by banning the use of flags featuring the slain terrorist and even demanded the withdrawal of the CM's "highly objectionable statement."

"A large number of pilgrims from Punjab visit HP every year and in the recent past, some anti-social elements with the support of HP police officials obstructed the passage of some Sikh youths and forcibly removed the flags carrying photos of Bhindranwale by taking the law into their hands," Dhami said.

He even preached the values of a 'democratic country' and said that the citizens have every right to "display, carry and endorse the photos of their respective leaders or idols". The notorious Bhindranwale was killed in 1984 during Operation Blue Star which was launched to eliminate the extremists who had taken the Golden Temple hostage during the Indira Gandhi regime.

(Image: ANI)