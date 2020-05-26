Himachal Min Suresh Bhardwaj Dismisses Rumours Of Extending Statewide Curfew Till June 30

Himachal Pradesh minister Suresh Bhardwaj has stated that no decision has been taken by the state regarding the extension of curfew in the state till June 30. The fourth phase of the nationwide lockdown will end at the end of this month.

'No decision yet'

"District administrations can take a decision as per the situation there. But this decision isn't applicable to the state in its entirety, state govt hasn't taken any such decision. State government simply authorised all District Magistrates to extend curfew under sec 144 CrPC, keeping in view of the situation of the district. It doesn't mean that they'll impose curfew. They've been simply authorized," he told ANI amid rumours that statewide curfew has been imposed till June 30.

Bhardwaj added that the curfew was imposed in Himachal Pradesh on March 24 under Section 144 of CrPC.

Keeping in mind the rising number of COVID19 infected patients in the region, Bhardwaj said that from June 1, the state government has decided to start the public transport since "there is no scope of extending curfew in the region".

However, three districts — Hamirpur, Solan and Shimla — have extended curfew till 30 June.

Air travel resumes

Air travel resumed on Monday after the Central government permitted the same last week after a two-month halt. Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri stated that a total of 39,231 passengers flew across cities aboard 532 flights on day one of the resumption. The Civil Aviation Minister also added that the number is set to increase with Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal yet to resume operations. While Andhra Pradesh is set to commence flights from Tuesday, West Bengal will resume operations from May 28 due to the cyclone Amphan damage.

