BJP Delhi Chief Manoj Tiwari Violates Lockdown Guidelines, Plays Cricket Without Mask

Flouting lockdown guidelines even as Delhi and Haryana open up completely, BJP Delhi chief Manoj Tiwari, on Monday was seen playing cricket along with several people at a cricket academy in Haryana's Sheikhpura area in Sonipat district. Visuals show Tiwari- not wearing a mask, huddled close with several bystanders, some wearing masks. The Centre has allowed the opening of sports stadiums but has clearly stated that no spectators will be allowed and masks have been mandated by Sports Authority of India. Tiwari denies flouting any lockdown guidelines and says the news reports are wrong.

Gambhir slams Kejriwal over relaxations announced, says its a 'death warrant for Delhites'

BJP Delhi chief flouts lockdown

BJP slams AAP govt

On the other hand, BJP Delhi has slammed the AAP government for relaxing lockdown as per MHA guidelines. MP Gautam Gambhir has opined that the decision to open up everything in 'one go' can act as a 'death warrant' for Delhites. He also urged the AAP-led government in the national capital to re-think the guidelines announced, adding that, "one wrong and everything will be over."

Manoj Tiwari accuses Delhi govt of distributing 'only 1% of ration received from Centre'

Delhi-Haryana open up

According to revised guidelines for Delhi, shops in markets have been opened on an odd-even basis buses are running with only 20 passengers, while Metro services, schools, colleges, cinema halls, and saloons stay shut. Delhi has also mandated all government employees must join office and has also allowed the opening of all private companies. Kejriwal had stated that his administration has used the lockdown period to prepare the healthcare system if in case the number of Coronavirus cases rises, but it is time to relax restrictions to 'some extent.'

Haryana too has allowed all economic activities and has allowed inter-state transport. It has also opened most companies while construction has started full-fledged. The government has also opened shops and saloons but has ordered strict SOPs to be followed for the same. While Delhi has been seeing a consistent rise in COVID-19 cases, its fatality rate has drastically reduced.

