Himachal Pradesh: BJP To Hold Programmes To Inform People About Modi Govt's Achievements

The BJP will reach out to families in Himachal Pradesh from June 1 and also conduct a door-to-door campaign to inform people about the Modi government's achievements in its nine years, state BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal said on Friday.

The Modi government will complete nine years on May 30 and programmes have been chalked out to inform people about its achievements, according to a statement.

In Himachal Pradesh, 250 families in each of the four Lok Sabha constituencies and 65 families in every assembly segment would be covered, Jamwal said.

Traders' conferences will also be organised in every Lok Sabha constituency, Jamwal said, adding that the BJP will return to power with a huge majority in the 2024 general elections.