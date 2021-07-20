Himachal Pradesh CM Assures COVID-19 Regulations In Place As Tourists Throng To State

With the concern raising from all ends on scores of tourists thronging travel destinations and flooding Himachal Pradesh, CM Jairam Thakur on Monday said, he cannot stop tourists from entering the state, however, his government is taking adequate steps to prevent overcrowding at places and ensured the implementation of COVID-19 norms. Jairam Thakur was summoned by the party top-notch in Delhi. On Monday, he attended a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other officials and discussed several issues.

Can’t stop people from entering the state, but can control overcrowding: Himachal CM



Speaking to the pressmen after the meeting, Thakur informed that he had discussed the issue with higher authorities and they are happy with the state government's continuous efforts to manage the situation efficiently. On tourists flooding the streets in the state, he said, “You can't stop tourists from entering the state. The tourism industry has been the worst affected (in aftermath of COVID), hence it's not right to stop these activities. What can be done and is being done is regulation at crowded places."



PM Modi on COVID violation in Himachal Pradesh

Earlier, on July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took cognizance of the matter after the pictures of overcrowding from the state went viral. PM Modi had condemned the complacency shown by people and had said that it is a matter of concern that people visiting hill stations and markets were not wearing masks and not following protocol. "This is not right. Many times we hear this argument and some people say proudly that we want to enjoy it before the third wave arrives. It is important to explain to the people that the third wave will not come on its own", the PM had said.



Talking of the details of the meeting held today with top officials, Himachal Pradesh CM said, "During my meeting with PM Modi, he sought details over state developmental projects and appreciated our vaccine management efforts. I also apprised him of more vaccine requirements, so that the state does even better." Jairam Thakur added that “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appreciated the state government for effectively implementing the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the state.

(With ANI inputs)

Image: PTI