Himachal Pradesh CM Wants Tourists To Visit State But Adhere To COVID-19 Protocols

After tourist influx in Himachal Pradesh following relaxations in COVID lockdown rules, CM Jairam Thakur on July 17 said the state government does not aim to restrict tourists from visiting, however, important protocols must be adhered to. Referring to recent rainfalls, landslides and floods in the state, CM Thakur mentioned that the police are directed to monitor districts.

"We have ordered districts to deploy police force to regulate and monitor traffic and warn people against venturing into the river, etc. during rains," Jairam Thakur told ANI

After the Centre raised concerns over tourists flouting COVID-19 norms at tourist spots in Himachal Pradesh and other hilly states, the government could not help but issue a response to urging people to refrain from weakening India's tussle with COVID.

"Recently, a number of tourists towns including Shimla, Manali, Dharamsala saw high tourist inflow. We have also asked hotel associations to implement SOPs for the functioning of hotels. We want tourists to visit our state but they must follow COVID protocols. At places where tourists are in large numbers, enforcement of COVID protocols is being done," CM Thakur

Earlier this month, Dr. VK Paul of Niti Aayog said that the visuals of tourist spots of people mingling without adhering to COVID protocols was a "serious cause of concern'' and asserted that lowering of the guard could not be accepted.

"We cannot lower our guard. A new risk has surfaced at markets and tourist spots where a gathering of crowds is being seen, social distancing and mask protocol is not followed. This is a serious cause of concern," he said.

Tourists throng Himachal Pradesh

The huge inflow of tourists into Himachal Pradesh can be attributed to the government's decision to ease COVID-19 curbs on June 14. As per the COVID guidelines, an RT-PCR test report is no more required to enter the state. The intra-state movement has been allowed, but with 50% capacity. COVID-19 appropriate behaviour is to be followed in the state. However, in the images that went viral, people were seen violating social distancing and some were seen without masks. With the second wave of COVID-19 showing signs of slowing down, and with the onset of relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions in the country, domestic travel to the tourist destination had shot up.

Days after images of overcrowded markets with tourists thronging on the streets of Manali went viral, the Himachal Pradesh government on July 8 launched an awareness campaign to promote the practice of norms to prevent the virus from spreading among tourists. The move came after severe condemnation poured in from all ends, indicating the overcrowding as a precursor to the third wave of COVID.