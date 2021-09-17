Himachal Pradesh Ranked As 'model Hill State', Says Prez Kovind On 50 Years Of Statehood

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said all Indians were proud of the development anecdotes penned by the people of Himachal Pradesh over the past 50 years. President Kovind was addressing the special session of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Shimla on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Statehood of Himachal Pradesh. The Himalayan state had been named the 18th state of the country on January 25, 1971.

The 14th Indian President lauded the efforts made by former Chief Ministers of the state including, late Dr Y S Parmar, late Thakur Ram Lal. Shanta Kumar, Prem Kumar Dhumal and late Virbhadra Singh.

Prez Kovind lauds HP govt's development efforts

President Kovind lauded the instrumental leadership taken up by the Himachal Pradesh government to exert the mission of development to the people and said that it is 'highly commendable.'

"Himachal Pradesh has set new dimensions of development in various fields," he added. The President said, "Today, Himachal Pradesh is ranked as model hill state," adding that there were only 7,370 km roads back in 1971 as compared to 37,808 km now.

HP leading state in the country in several parameters: Ram Nath Kovind

Taking into consideration that Himachal Pradesh stands second in the nation in the implementation and execution of the Sustainable Development Goals- India Index 2020-21, President Kovind said that Himachal Pradesh is a leading state in the country in a number of parameters.

Acknowledging the bold steps taken by the government of Himachal Pradesh for the protection and conservation of the environment, President Kovind said that it is a matter of contentment for the people and the government of Himachal Pradesh that in the year, the state legislative assembly became the first paperless Legislative Assembly of the country.

President Ram Nath Kovind also appreciated the nature of the people of Himachal Pradesh and said that the peace-loving yet brave people of Himachal Pradesh have been bravely responding to injustice, terror and any attack on the country's pride when required. The President also paid his tributes to heroic soldiers, including Param Vir Chakra awardees Major Som Nath Sharma, Captain Vikram Batra and Rifleman Sanjay Kumar.

(Inputs: PTI)

(Image: PTI)