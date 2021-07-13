Himachal Pradesh: Rescue Ops Underway As Monsoon Wreaks Havoc With Flash Floods In Kangra

Rescue operations are still underway in Boh valley in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh after massive landslides and floods hit the state on Monday. Authorities along with locals were seen clearing the roads and helping in rescue and relief operations at the valley. As per a local police official, 5 people have been rescued since Tuesday morning and the operations are underway. Deputy Commissioner of Kangra district Nipun Jindal said that on Monday, 2 people went missing in Kangra district after incessant rains caused flash floods in Dharamshala.

Himachal Floods: Rescue operations underway

Nipun Jindal said, "We can't say it is a cloudburst in Dharamshala but initially it is a flash flood case due to heavy rain."

As the water level in the Manjhi River drastically rose, damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala, Sandeep Kumar, Vice President Gram Panchayat Bagali in Kangra district on Monday said that at least 10 shops in the area were severe damaged. "There were about 4-5 houses also, which completely drowned. The ones that are left might also go down with the river," he had added.

Also, Uttarkashi-Gangotri Highway near Dabrani village in Uttarakhand was closed due to floods. According to the district administration officials, the border road organization (BRO) was seen being opening the highway.

Himachal Floods: CM Jairam thanks PM Modi & Amit Shah for extending help

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for sending NDRF teams to carry out relief work in the state after Dharamshala was hit by a cloudburst resulting in flash floods in several districts.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah took yo Twitter and wrote: "The Ministry of Home Affairs is continuously monitoring the situation. Himachal will be given all possible help from the Centre." Responding to the Home Minister's tweet, Jairam Thakur wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on behalf of the people of the state for sending teams of NDRF for relief work and dealing with natural calamities in the state. Our government is also doing everything possible to deal with this situation.”

The Himachal Pradesh CM also thanked Prime Minister Modi for showing his support to the people of the state in difficult times. In another tweet, he wrote, “Gratitude on behalf of all people of the state for cooperation being provided by PM to Himachal Pradesh in this difficult moment. It's a matter of relief for people of the state to get the support of PM in natural calamity caused by heavy rains in Himachal,” he wrote thanking PM.

Himachal cloudburst

Consequent to a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh, heavy downpour, the water level in the Manjhi River drastically rose damaging several shops and houses in the Chetru village of Dharamshala. The incessant rainfall triggered a flash flood in Dharamshala's Bhagsu Nag area and crippled normal life in several other parts of the state.

