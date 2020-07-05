'Himachal Pradesh Set To Resume Tourism, SOPs Expected By Monday': CM Jai Ram Thakur

Following three months of Coronavirus-induced lockdown, Himachal Pradesh will soon be open for tourist visits in accordance with the state’s SOPS and safety guidelines, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.

Speaking over resumption of tourism in the state, CM said that tourists are eager to visit Himachal and have been contacting the agencies regarding the same. “All tourists who want to visit Himachal Pradesh, must follow our SOPs, guidelines, maintain social distancing and use masks. Tourism is likely to begin in a week's time,” Jai Ram Thakur told ANI.

SOPs to be issued by Monday

The tourism department will issue SOPs for the functioning of the tourism industry by Monday. To reduce the risk of spread of the infection, the state government has made it mandatory for tourists to show COVID-19 negative test reports from an ICMR recognised lab. CM Jai Ram Thakur said there will be no restrictions on movement of people.

"We have taken up the matter to MHA that registrations would be mandatory and we would keep a record if someone is tested positive as it will help in contact tracing. Tourists can travel for minimum five to seven days,” he added.

The Chief Minister said this is peak time of tourism in Himachal and the government is trying to revive economy in the region after months of lockdown.

Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh

Nineteen more people, including an ITBP jawan and his wife, tested positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, taking the total number of infections in the state to 1,034. Six of the fresh cases were reported from Una, four from Kinnaur, three from Hamirpur, two each from Kangra and Chamba, and one each from Solan and Mandi districts, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, R D Dhiman said.

So far, 671 people have recovered, while 13 have migrated out of the state, he said. The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 339 and fatalities at nine.

