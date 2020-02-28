Himachal Pradesh Witnesses Rise In Number Of Snow Leopard, Officials Call It A 'good Sign'

Endangered snow leopards have made a comeback in Himachal Pradesh, a news agency reported. According to the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department, the number of snow leopards has risen above 100. According to a report published in a national daily, recent sightings of the feline in Spiti Valley can be credited to constant efforts of the state government and the conservationists.

"A good sign"

Natural Conservation Foundation of India conducted a survey in Miyar, Thandi, Chandra and Bagha and spotted 49 snow leopards, national media reported. Savita, the chief conservator reportedly said that for the survey, they followed the landscape adoption approach under which they observed that the animals, their prey base as well as their livelihood. She added that the final survey would be completed by the end of March. Sanjay Kumar Dhiman, a wildlife official, who previously wrote Cats of Himalayas reportedly said that frequent sightings of the snow leopards is a good sign and points towards a healthy environment.

Javadekar celebrates International Snow Leopard Day

Meanwhile, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on February 26 sought global cooperation to double the population of snow leopards in the coming decades at the launch of the first national protocol to enumerate the snow leopard population in India. Javadekar was addressing the inaugural session of the fourth steering committee meeting of the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection (GSLEP) programme at Vigyan Bhawan on the occasion of International Snow Leopard Day. "All countries can work together and enumerate the number of snow leopards. We will strive to double the snow leopard population in the world in the coming decade," said Prakash Javadekar.

The Minister also pointed out that the importance of the enumeration of such animals is to double their population as early as possible. "The two-day conference is very important because I believe that discussions, deliberations, cooperation, learning from each other and sharing the best practices make us all rich," Javadekar said.