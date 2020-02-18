Himachal Pradesh: Snow Leopard's 'catwalk' In Spiti District Wins Internet

An adorable video has surfaced on the internet which shows a snow leopard walking slowly along the road in Spiti district, Himachal Pradesh, as per reports. The 38-second-long clip further shows that the leopard casually walking away from the tourist car. The heartwarming footage was captured in Spiti, Himachal Pradesh and was shared on micro-blogging site by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

Majestic grandeur in the tranquility of Spiti District👍🏻Snow leopard is the most beautiful & mystical big cats with grey/green eyes,unlike the yellow eyes of other big cats.Tails as long as de body& 5inch fur at bottom to survive cold weathe,rare to see these ghost of de mountain pic.twitter.com/iiEAGaWgop — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 17, 2020

READ: WATCH: Hungry Leopard Steals Food From The Jaws Of A Huge Crocodile

'Majestic'

The video was posted on Twitter on February 17 and the clip has managed to garner nearly 13,000 views and over 1,500 comments where the netizens were wowed by the rare sight. Let us take a look at how netizens reacted over the video.

First time, watching a snow leopard so near to humans, that too walking down the road!! Majestic 👏👏 — Akal se Paidal (@akalsepaiidal) February 17, 2020

That's some CatWalk ☺ — मयंक तिवारी 🇮🇳 (@MayankTiwari011) February 17, 2020

It's such a beauty — DIMPY PRAKASH (@dimpyprakash) February 17, 2020

Beautiful 😍 — RAJESH BHAVSAR (@tanish06) February 17, 2020

Amazing. Wonder what made such an elusive and shy animal come so close to the road and car. — Rajesh Kalra (@rajeshkalra) February 17, 2020

Great sighting! I really hope that I see the clouded leopards at-least once in my lifetime (obv in the wild). — Sahil Borkar 🇮🇳 (@Sb20025) February 17, 2020

READ: 'Piece Of Nature': Leopard Vs Monitor Lizard Fight Takes Internet By Storm

Earlier, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows a hungry leopard risking its life to steal food from the jaws of a huge crocodile. The iconic moment was captured at the South Luangwa National Park in Zambia during the night by wildlife filmmaker Nicole Dangoor near the Mufuwe Lodge. Through the video, the wild cat can be seen approaching near the crocodile which appears to be asleep on a grassy patch with some antelope meat inside its mouth. The leopard can be seen lightly hitting the crocodile with its paws at the antelope meat clenched inside the crocodile's teeth.

READ: Udaipur: Forest Officials Catch Leopard After It Creates Panic At City Palace

READ: Raj: Leopardess Killed In Territorial Fight At Ranthambore National Park