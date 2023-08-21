Himachal Rain Havoc: Ten People Stuck In Boat At Kol Dam Reservoir Rescued

Ten people, including five forest officials, who were stuck due to the continuous rainfall and rising water in the Kol dam reservoir in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, have been rescued, officials stated. The rescue operations were conducted by the local administration, said the Deputy Commissioner of Mandi Arindam Chaudhary, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Ten people who were stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir due to a rise in water level, were rescued around 3 am in the morning: District Administration, Mandi pic.twitter.com/MnIJoxvaMB — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2023

He said, "Ten people, including five forest department officials and five locals, got stuck in a boat at Kol Dam reservoir due to a rise in water level.”

Due to the heavy rains in the state, there has been landslides, cloudburst, and flash floods, causing huge damage to the area. The government of Himachal Pradesh has announced the whole as a 'natural calamity affected area.'

As per the latest information by the state government, as of now the monetary loss in Himachal has been Rs 9014.61 crore since June 24. A total of 2,022 houses have been completely damaged and 9,615 houses have had severe issues, with 113 landslides taking place in this year's monsoon in the state.

Also, 224 people have died due to the heavy rains and 117 people have been killed due to road accidents in the state, as per the government information.

As of now, 17 bodies have been recovered till now in the Summer Hill incident and the operations are currently underway to find other missing bodies.

(With inputs from ANI)