Himachal Sees Record One-day Spike Of 728 Coronavirus Cases

Himachal Pradesh on Saturday recorded 728 fresh COVID-19 cases, its biggest single-day jump in infections in the last several months, pushing the state's virus tally to 2,31,587, a health official said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 3,864 as no new fatality linked to the disease was reported on Saturday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the state climbed to 2,811 from 2,153 on Thursday, the official said.

Seventy more patients recovered from the viral disease. With this, the total number of recoveries in Himachal Pradesh stands at 2,24,890, he said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)