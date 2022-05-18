Hindu Mahasabha Claims Idols Of Hindu Deities Buried Under Jama Masjid; Writes To PM Modi

Amid the Gyanvapi mosque survey row, another issue has come to the light where the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has reached out to Prime Minister Modi claiming that idols of Hindu gods and goddesses are hidden under Delhi's Jama Masjid which needs to be dugout.

This came in view of the recent debate that has surfaced after the Hindu side made claims about discovering a 'Shivling' under the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi following which a row has taken over the entire country between both the Hindu and the Muslim sides.

Hindu Mahasabha claims Hindu idols are hidden beneath Delhi's Jama Masjid

Meanwhile, in a letter addressed to PM Modi, Swami Chakrapani, National President of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has noted that the Mughals had looted India and converted all the temples into mosques for insulting the Hindu culture further citing the examples of Ram Janmabhoomi, Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi, Gyanvapi, and other Hindu temples. Adding more to it, the letter further also claimed that it was under the directions of Aurangzeb that the idols were buried under the stairs of Jama Masjid and now they need to be removed for worshipping.

In a video that has also been shared on Twitter, the Mahasabha president can be seen stating that a writer who was associated with Aurangzeb's court has written in his book about the hiding of the idols under Jama Masjid. He appealed to the Imam of the centuries-old masjid to allow the digging of the Jama Masjid and recover the idols or else the Mahasabha will have to reach out to the court and dig up the entire Jama Masjid.

Gyanvapi mosque row

Earlier on Monday, during the last day of the survey, the survey team had claimed about discovering a large 'Shivling' inside a well located in the Wuzukhana of the Gyanvapi mosque. While this led to celebrations among the Hindu side, the Muslim side strongly refuted the claims, asserting that it was a fountain and is very common in mosques.

However, later, the Varanasi court issued an order to seal the area in view of the discovery being a piece of crucial evidence pertaining to the matter. Following this, while the Hindu side has sought for demolishing a wall near the pond, the court has asked the Muslim petitioners to file their response by Wednesday.