Hindu Mahasabha Recommends 'miraculous' Treatment To Combat Deadly Coronavirus

General News

President of the Hindu Mahasabha, Chakrapani recommends cow urine and cow dung as an effective measure to combat and prevent the deadly new Chinese coronavirus.

Written By Shubham Bose | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

It has recently come to light that the President of the Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, has claimed that the consumption of cow urine and the application of cow dung will stop the effects of of the deadly Coronavirus. Chakrapani Maharaj also added that a special yagna was also being developed.

Miraculous cure for Coronavirus

Chakrapani Maharaj has claimed that this special yagna that will be performed soon will surely kill coronavirus. Chakrapani Maharaj also stated that anyone who chants Om Namah Shivay while applying cow dung will be saved from the Coronavirus.

AYUSH advises homoeopathy and Unani medicines

The Ministry of AYUSH also recently released an advisory where they stated that infection from the novel Coronavirus strain could be prevented using homoeopathy, and “symptomatic management” using Unani medicines. Some of the remedies recommended were drinking shadang paniya, consuming samshamani, agastya harityaki, and other Unani drugs. 

Read: Vietnam Airlines To Suspend Flights To And From Mainland China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: China Slams 'certain Country' For Imposing Travel Restrictions Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus continues to ravage China

China's death toll from the Coronavirus rose to 259 according to the country's National Health Commission. Speaking to the press on Saturday, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said that altogether there have been 17,988 suspected cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases in China has risen to 11,791, surpassing the number in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

He added that they have also traced 136,987 people who had been in close contact with victims. Most cases reported so far have been people who visited China or their family members.

Read: Coronavirus: Air India Crew Hailed For Mission To Rescue Indians, B-Town Says 'hats Off'

Read: Coronavirus Outbreak: Apple Shuts Down Stores In China Until Feb 9

(With Agency Inputs)

