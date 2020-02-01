Hindu Mahasabha Recommends 'miraculous' Treatment To Combat Deadly Coronavirus

It has recently come to light that the President of the Hindu Mahasabha, Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, has claimed that the consumption of cow urine and the application of cow dung will stop the effects of of the deadly Coronavirus. Chakrapani Maharaj also added that a special yagna was also being developed.

Miraculous cure for Coronavirus

Chakrapani Maharaj has claimed that this special yagna that will be performed soon will surely kill coronavirus. Chakrapani Maharaj also stated that anyone who chants Om Namah Shivay while applying cow dung will be saved from the Coronavirus.

As the coronavirus scare runs across the world with one confirmed case in India, Hindu Mahasabha has proposed bizarre treatment for the dreaded virus infection. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj, president of Hindu Mahasabha, on Friday said cow urine and cow dung can be used for treating pic.twitter.com/tuxozc8R7Z — KashfRANA (@kashf_rana) February 1, 2020

AYUSH advises homoeopathy and Unani medicines

The Ministry of AYUSH also recently released an advisory where they stated that infection from the novel Coronavirus strain could be prevented using homoeopathy, and “symptomatic management” using Unani medicines. Some of the remedies recommended were drinking shadang paniya, consuming samshamani, agastya harityaki, and other Unani drugs.

Ministry of Ayush - Press release:



This is in connection with the contagion, Novel Coronavirus.! Advisory for the said viral infection as per Homoeopathy, Ayurvedic.& Unani systems. This statement claims that Unani is useful in symptomatic ' management' of this viral pic.twitter.com/fqXpububxE — Kishore Haridas Meleth (@HaridasKishore) January 29, 2020

Coronavirus continues to ravage China

China's death toll from the Coronavirus rose to 259 according to the country's National Health Commission. Speaking to the press on Saturday, National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng said that altogether there have been 17,988 suspected cases of 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases in China has risen to 11,791, surpassing the number in the 2002-03 outbreak of SARS, or Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

He added that they have also traced 136,987 people who had been in close contact with victims. Most cases reported so far have been people who visited China or their family members.

