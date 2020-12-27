Hindu Temples In Poonch On Lashkar’s Target; Reveals Arrested Terror Associates

Rattled with “Operation All Out” in Jammu and Kashmir, terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba has asked its cadres to target Hindu temples in Poonch district of Jammu. To carry out an attack on Hindu temples in Poonch, the handlers of Lashkar were in touch with their terror associates in Poonch and were regularly passing instructions.

Terrorists: Hindu temples in Poonch on Lashkar’s target

“During the interrogation of one of the three associates, it came into being that he was in touch with Pakistani mobile number and during further interrogation, he admitted that they were tasked to carry out a grenade attack at Hindu Temple in Ari area falling under the jurisdiction of Police Station Mendhar. Apart from Pakistani conversation, a video showing the use of grenade has also been recovered by security forces,” Official investigating the case told Republic.

The revelation was made during the investigation of three terror associated arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police along the Indian Army based on intelligence-based operation in Gullhotta area of Mendhar sector of Poonch district. Earlier, three local terror associates hailing from Poonch's Mendhar were arrested in Joint operation of security forces and later six hand grenades were recovered from the residence of one of the terrors associated in an area near Line of Control in the district.

“Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of some suspected terrorist associates with Arms and ammunition; massive search operation launched in Gulhotta area of Mendhar, Poonch district. A joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police along with Army. And later, three terror associate arrested in Joint operation, recovering six hand grenades recovered from them”, Senior Official added.

The official further added that based on recoveries, these three terror associates arrested are affiliated to terror outfit Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force, outfit backed by Lashkar-e-Taiba. Two terrorists killed in Mughal Road, Surankote encounter on December 13, 2020, were also affiliated with this outfit of Lashkar”.

