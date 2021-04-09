Hinduja Ranked Best Hospital In Western India, 3rd Overall In India's Private Hospitals

Newsweek, in association with global data research firm Statista Inc, released its India's Best Hospital 2021 Ranking along with World's Best Hospital 2021 Ranking. It has given Mumbai's P. D. Hinduja National Hospital & Medical Research Centre the top rank in Western India, along with the sixth rank in top hospitals overall in India and the third spot amongst the private hospitals across the country.

Reacting to the news, the Chief Operating Officer of Hinduja National Hospital Joy Chakraborty said,

We are delighted and proud to have been ranked 1st in western India, 3rd amongst private hospitals in India and 6th amongst all hospitals in India, in the Newsweek World’s Best Hospital’s Survey 2021, for the second year in a row. This is yet another testimony to the outstanding quality of medical care, which P.D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre has been providing to all. I would like to thank all our patients and the medical community for the trust they have placed in us, which has made this achievement possible. Such recognitions drive us to set even higher benchmarks for ourselves and we shall continue to scale new heights in clinical excellence and patient experience.

Rankings all over India

While All India Institute of Medical Sciences - Delhi was awarded the first rank in top hospitals in India overall, the second and third ranks are given to Medanta The Medicity and Apollo Hospital - Chennai respectively. The Christian Medical College and PGIMER - Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research respectively were given the fourth and the fifth rank.

The sixth rank is given to P. D. Hinduja National Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Apollo Hospitals - Bannerghatta Road and Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute have respectively been given the seventh and the eighth ranks while Breach Candy Hospital and King Edward Memorial Hospital stand on the ninth and the tenth ranks respectively.

Global rankings

Apart from ranking hospitals across India, Newsweek also ranked hospitals worldwide on basis of merit in different categories. As per the rankings, Mayo Clinic-Rochester holds the first spot while the second and the third spot is held by Cleveland Clinic and Massachusettes General Hospital, all three of which are from the United States. Hospitals from Canada, Germany Sweden, Singapore, France also feature in the top 10.

Talking about the same, the Global Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek Nancy Cooper said, "Of course, we hope that we, and you, won't need to seek care or visit a friend or family member in any hospital this year. But if you do, this ranking of the World's Best Hospitals 2021 can help you feel confident as you make a critical choice about medical care."

(Image Credits- Hinduja group)

