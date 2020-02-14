'Forever Grateful': HM Amit Shah Pays Homage To The Martyrs Of Pulwama Attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday paid his homage to the martyrs of last year's Pulwama terror attack which claimed 40 jawans of the Central Reserves Police Force (CRPF). In an early-morning tweet, Shah said that the country would be forever grateful for the jawans' supreme sacrifice for their motherland.

I pay homage to the martyrs of Pulwama attack.



India will forever be grateful of our bravehearts and their families who made supreme sacrifice for the sovereignty and integrity of our motherland. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 14, 2020

READ | Four Men Linked To JeM Held From Pulwama District Of J&K

CRPF salutes martyrs

The CRPF also took to their official Twitter handle and posted a remembrance tweet on the anniversary of the dreadful Pulwama attacks. In their tweet, which was exactly posted at 12 am, they said that they have not forgiven or forgotten the incident. The also added that they salute the martyrs who have lost their lives in the attack.

"तुम्हारे शौर्य के गीत, कर्कश शोर में खोये नहीं।

गर्व इतना था कि हम देर तक रोये नहीं।"



WE DID NOT FORGET, WE DID NOT FORGIVE: We salute our brothers who sacrificed their lives in the service of the nation in Pulwama. Indebted, we stand with the families of our valiant martyrs. pic.twitter.com/GfzzLuTl7R — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) February 13, 2020

READ | Memorial To 40 CRPF Jawans Killed In Pulwama Attack To Be Inaugurated On Friday

Memorial to 40 CRPF jawans killed in Pulwama

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial. The memorial will also display the motto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- 'Seva and Nishtha' (Service and Loyalty).

READ | 'Did Not Forget, Did Not Forgive': CRPF 'salutes' Martyrs Of Pulwama Terror Attack

Pulwama Attacks

On February 14, 2019, a convoy of vehicles carrying security personnel on the Jammu Srinagar National Highway was attacked by a vehicle-borne suicide bomber at Lethpora (near Awantipora) in the Pulwama district, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The attack resulted in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel and the attacker. The responsibility for the attack was claimed by the Pakistan-based terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

READ | Body Recovered From Encounter Site In J-K's Pulwama, Likely Of Militant: Police

(Photo credit: PTI)